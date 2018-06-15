Server accused of taking $10K in tips from customers' credit cards at Cary restaurant

Erika Denton (Credit: CCBI)

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A waitress is behind bars after police said she stole $10,000 in tips from customers at a Cary restaurant.

Police said between January 1 and the beginning of June, 26-year-old Erika Denton altered several food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistroto.

According to arrest warrants, she changed the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in a bigger tip she could pocket.

Denton was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense.

She was booked under a $2,500 bond.
