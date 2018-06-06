Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours, exposed child to extreme isolation

A Raleigh couple has been charged with felony neglect child abuse involving serious physical injury and misdemeanor child abuse.

According to warrants, 38-year-old Lindsey Michelle Smith and her 48-year-old husband, Russell Jay Smith, intentionally caused serious mental injury to their 11-year-old child.

The warrant also accused the couple of:

  • Exposing the child to years of extreme isolation
  • Ostracism
  • Long periods of prolonged discipline (e.g., hours spent standing in an erect position)
  • Failing to provide an adequate education


Authorities have ordered the couple to not have any contact with their child or any other minor.

They have also been barred from speaking to one another.

Both are being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and will appear in a Wake County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.
