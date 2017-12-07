Was it the Grinch? Knightdale family has lights stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

A grinch ripped the lights right off of Jennifer Plompen's Knightdale home.

By
KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
This mean one really was a bad banana with a greasy black peel, ripping down the icicle lights with a motive to steal.

"One part of me says don't let this ruin the Christmas spirit I wanted to have," Jennifer Plompen told ABC11, a day after discovering her lights were ripped down from her front porch. "The other part of me says outside lights aren't for me, they're for everyone else in the community. But if this is what happens in your community, how do you put up lights again?"

Plompen said she has lived in Knightdale's Amber Ridge neighborhood for nearly seven years and first started putting up lights in 2014. Indeed, the lights were not expensive and not irreplaceable, but the theft still affects her sense of security.

"It must've happened right in the middle of the day. I was in the house, and I was in the house by myself," she said.

Despite her disappointment, Plompen says she won't file a police report because she doesn't want to distract police from a "real emergency."

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, this would be the first such report of stolen lights this year, but not the first time it's been reported.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
holiday lightstheftwake county newsKnightdaleWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
Colder temps moving in, bringing possibility of snow
Hurricanes sold: What does it mean for Raleigh?
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Smithfield woman pleads guilty in baby remains case
Arrest made in attack on Hoke County teacher
Show More
HS ball aims to raise $150K for Raleigh-Wake Partnership
White ex-cop gets 20 years in prison for fatal shooting
NM school shooting leaves 2 students, suspect dead
Dangers of not watering your Christmas tree
Governor declares Winter Weather Preparedness Week
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017
Parents petition to save kids from 'class size chaos'
Driver, 1-year-old killed in Robeson County crash
Deadly wreck unites 2 women in crusade against distracted driving
More Video