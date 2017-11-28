Water main breaks close Durham roads, sinkhole reported

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Water main breaks have closed two Durham streets near North Carolina Central University's campus.

The breaks happened around 6 a.m. along Fayetteville Street at Nelson Street, and Masondale Ave.

Police are at the scene of the break along Fayetteville Street. The road is closed at George Street.



A sinkhole as been reported along Masondale Avenue due to that water main break.

