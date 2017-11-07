A Wayne County man has been arrested following a statutory rape investigation.Wayne County deputies arrested 22-year-old Cody Foy, of Mount Olive, after receiving reports that he had an inappropriate interaction with a 13-year-old girl.Foy was arrested on Tuesday, charged with statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger; he is being held under a $250,000 bond.Reports show the victim knew Foy.