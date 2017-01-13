It's hard to believe that just one week ago the region was going into a real wintry nasty situation. This afternoon's readings about 25 degrees above the normal high is more like April 25th. But a big change will take place tonight and tomorrow as colder air arrives from the north putting readings just slightly colder than normal tomorrow and close to normal on Sunday. A cold front is working southward and the latest surface weather maps show wind shifts out of the north and northeast in most reporting stations near and just south of the VA/NC border. This front will ease on south and progressively colder air will filter in on a northeast wind tonight and tomorrow.A large high building into the eastern U.S. behind the front will bring temperatures back into the lower 40s tonight with thickening clouds. Cloudy skies will last through tomorrow and tomorrow night as the front stalls over South Carolina. For the most part, shallow moisture north of this front will upslope west of the Triangle causing drizzle and spotty showers. One or two showers will show up over parts of the viewing area mostly over western counties late tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night.A strong upper level low moving into northwest Mexico tonight will cause a surface low to form will over New Mexico Sunday. This low will track northeast into the western Great Lakes Tuesday of next week. This storm will be tracking too far west to force the stalled front over South Carolina back northward. So, we don't see much temperature rise from tomorrow to Sunday to Monday as the low level cold air wedge remains in place over the region.A southern flow will eventually set up Tuesday and Wednesday and this should scour out the low level cold air and bring warm, Gulf air into the region. Temperatures will again be soaring well above normal into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with dry weather.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart