Hundreds gathered in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Friday morning to see if we'll endure six more weeks of winter or jump ahead to spring.This year, AccuWeather called for cloudy skies in the area on Groundhog Day but that didn't stop Punxsutawney Phil from seeing his shadow."Is it an early spring or just more snow? My faithful followers your hands and my paws are getting cold, so here's my forecast not lead but solid gold. I see my royal shadow, six more weeks of winter to go," called out Phil's handler after translating the "Groundhogese."Since he began predicting the weather in 1887, Phil has seen his shadow 104 times and hasn't seen his shadow 18 times.However, statistics show his predictions are only right 39 percent of the time.