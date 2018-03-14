A weak disturbance riding the jet stream south through the Carolinas today will bring with it some clouds. There may even be a snow flurry this morning. A gusty breeze this afternoon will keep it feeling more like late January than mid-March.It will turn clear tonight and it will be another cold one with a freeze.But tomorrow, noticeably milder air will move in and temperatures return to more seasonable levels, just a few degrees below the mid-March average of 62.On Friday, a warm front will approach from the south causing an increase in clouds. The front won't have much moisture to work with, so we don't expect to see any rain from it as it stalls nearby Friday night.However, Saturday through Saturday night we will see an area of low pressure ride along this front. That will produce intermittent rain. Saturday afternoon won't be a complete washout, but it won't be the best day for outdoor activities.The rain may linger into the first part of Sunday, but we likely will be drying out by midday.Temperatures over the weekend will remain a little below average for mid-March, especially Saturday thanks to the clouds and rain.Next week likely will start out dry, but there's another chance for rain by Tuesday as another storm moves through.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather