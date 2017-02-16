High pressure centered over the Deep South moving eastward should become stronger as moves in over the southeastern U.S., just south of central North Carolina, during the next 24 hours. This will bring a clear and cool night tonight. However, low temperatures will still run5-7 degrees higher than normal. The high pressure area will move eastward and the wind flow on the backside of the high will cause winds to turn more out of the south-southwest. This will lead to a warmer day tomorrow and very warm air on Saturday.An upper-level weather system swinging into Texas tonight will pass over the Deep South Saturday then over the southeastern U.S. Saturday night. This will bring an increase in clouds by late Saturday across central North Carolina and then mostly spotty showers Saturday night.That upper-level feature will move off the North Carolina coast by Sunday morning and any lingering clouds will give way to sunshine and an unseasonably warm afternoon on Sunday.An upper-level high pressure area will build over the eastern U.S.later Sunday and early next week. This will help bring very warm air aloft and a warm, westerly flow. This combination should bring more unseasonably warm weather through at least the first half of next week.A large storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California tomorrow will continue to move east over the next few days. The storm might bring some wet weather around Thursday of next week.Have a great evening!Chris