A trailing upper-level feature will cross the Triangle today with a shower or two across the region, mainly in the morning.In-between systems, tonight and Thursday will be quite comfortable with mainly clear skies.Another storm system will be a quick mover and bring some showers Thursday night, lingering into Friday morning.One last upper-level feature will move through the region early Saturday. While the main energy is to our north, we will have a nice sunny day.Slightly cooler air will follow for Sunday and Monday as the next area of high pressure builds in from the Midwest. This front will keep the weather nice and quiet.80 temps return by the middle of next week.Have a good Hump Day!Bigweather