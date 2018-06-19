Wake County and @RaleighGov added to #Heat Advisory. It runs from 11am until 8pm for SE half of our area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/UaA8iuGIb8 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) June 19, 2018

Hot high pressure will remain in control of the region's weather through midweek.This will lead to more intense heat and thick humidity.In this summery setup, afternoon and early evening thunderstorms can't completely be ruled out, but the storms will be few and far between. Highs today and Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 90s, perhaps touching 100 south of the Triangle.This will be dangerous for work outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Those who need to work out in the heat will want to wear light-colored clothing, loose-fitting if possible, and stay well hydrated. Don't forget about your pets if you have one; they will need a place to stay cool too.Later this week, we expect to see some changes. The area of high pressure will weaken and shift farther east over the Atlantic. This will allow a cold front to approach from the north.This will lead to the heat easing and more widespread afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday. However, the front will become stationary over or just north of the area. So, it's unlikely that we see a major cool down, or any drop in the humidity.With the front sitting over us or nearby Friday through this weekend, we expect it to remain unsettled, very warm and muggy. We expect to see widespread afternoon and evening thunderstorms and highs will be close to 90 each day.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather