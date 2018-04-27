Low pressure will move away from the Triangle early today, pushing off to the north and east and any steady rain will end.However, some lingering moisture and upper energy can lead to a stray shower or two into the afternoon, especially as some sunshine returns.A broad upper disturbance dropping southward from the Great Lakes into the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas will lead to a few scattered clouds for the weekend.Surface high pressure will promote dry and pleasant conditions both Saturday and Sunday, but cooler air will filter in to round out the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 70s, but Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.High pressure will keep conditions dry over much of the Southeast through the first half of next week and temperatures will be on the rise as well as winds shift out of the southwest Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs can climb into the mid-80s by Wednesday.Have a great weekend!Bigweather