WEATHER

Spotty Shower This Afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Low pressure will move away from the Triangle early today, pushing off to the north and east and any steady rain will end.

However, some lingering moisture and upper energy can lead to a stray shower or two into the afternoon, especially as some sunshine returns.

A broad upper disturbance dropping southward from the Great Lakes into the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas will lead to a few scattered clouds for the weekend.

Surface high pressure will promote dry and pleasant conditions both Saturday and Sunday, but cooler air will filter in to round out the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 70s, but Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will keep conditions dry over much of the Southeast through the first half of next week and temperatures will be on the rise as well as winds shift out of the southwest Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs can climb into the mid-80s by Wednesday.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Wet weather hitting the Triangle today, tomorrow
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Man shot, woman detained after downtown Raleigh shooting
Wake County schools discuss change in student dress policy
800 Durham teachers vow not to come to school for a day
Panthers select Maryland receiver D.J. Moore with 24th pick of NFL Draft
'Distraction scammers' hitting Wake County residents, AG warns
The dangers of blue light - and do blue light glasses help?
Denver Broncos take NC State's Bradley Chubb with No. 5 overall pick
City of Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks are changing location
Show More
Government funds spent on steak, seafood, employee parties
Triangle resident fed up with speeding, urges call to action
84 people in 19 states sickened amid E. coli outbreak
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Police quickly arrest two in Chapel Hill bank robbery
More News