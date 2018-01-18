A look at wintry road, transit conditions across our area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2962884" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Walking on snowy roads

While the snow has stopped falling, it has left a mess behind on roads around the state.Record snow fell at RDU Wednesday, dropping 5 inches at the airport and upwards of 10 inches elsewhere.While battling the flakes is over, now drivers have to face another battle - slick, icy, snow-packed roads.Most roads in the ABC11 viewing area are either covered with ice or snow, making them treachours to drive on.Authorities suggest drivers staying off of roadways until temperatures warm up Thursday afternoon.However, they said if drivers must travel they need to increase their traveling distance and decrease their speed.The winter storm has created several transit cancellations in our area.GoTriangle fixed-route and Go OnDemand services are canceled until at least noon, when Sunday-level service may begin. GoTriangle ACCESS service will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.Services begin at 10 a.m. on major thoroughfares only. Secondary roads will not be serviced until conditions improve. GoRaleigh Access services are canceled as vehicles are not able to serve customers at their residences.GoDurham is planning to operate Sunday-level service, beginning at 12:00pm today, January 18. GoDurham ACCESS will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.Chapel Hill Transit continues to delay services until further notice due to safety concerns, weather conditions and discussions with Emergency Management staff. EZ Rider medical dialysis trips only after 12 p.m.Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said crews salted roads Thursday until temperatures warmed, adding that crews couldn't plow until later in the morning around 9 a.m.Over 60 employees worked throughout the night to monitor roadways."The salt helps plenty," Dunigan said. "What you can't do overnight when the temperatures fall so low is plow. You can't cut through a solid sheet of ice to get to pavement."Jason Dunigan, Wake County DOT Maintenance Engineer, said he was working with rotating crews."These guys that are here now will go home tonight at 8 p.m.," Dunigan said. "I have a crew coming in at 7. And these 30 contract trucks will be out here tonight. They are going to be salting because the temperatures are going to be too cold to push."Big Weather said melted snow may freeze Thursday night creating the same dangerous conditions Friday morning.But it's not just driving area residents should be worried about, it's also walking on slick sidewalks.