  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
WEATHER

A look at wintry road, transit conditions across our area

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at Triangle road conditions (WTVD)

While the snow has stopped falling, it has left a mess behind on roads around the state.

Record snow fell at RDU Wednesday, dropping 5 inches at the airport and upwards of 10 inches elsewhere.

While battling the flakes is over, now drivers have to face another battle - slick, icy, snow-packed roads.

Check traffic conditions here

Most roads in the ABC11 viewing area are either covered with ice or snow, making them treachours to drive on.

Authorities suggest drivers staying off of roadways until temperatures warm up Thursday afternoon.

However, they said if drivers must travel they need to increase their traveling distance and decrease their speed.

The winter storm has created several transit cancellations in our area.

Go Triangle
GoTriangle fixed-route and Go OnDemand services are canceled until at least noon, when Sunday-level service may begin. GoTriangle ACCESS service will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Go Raleigh

Services begin at 10 a.m. on major thoroughfares only. Secondary roads will not be serviced until conditions improve. GoRaleigh Access services are canceled as vehicles are not able to serve customers at their residences.

Go Durham
GoDurham is planning to operate Sunday-level service, beginning at 12:00pm today, January 18. GoDurham ACCESS will not operate. Please call 919-485-RIDE (7433) before heading to your bus stop.

Chapel Hill Transit

Chapel Hill Transit continues to delay services until further notice due to safety concerns, weather conditions and discussions with Emergency Management staff. EZ Rider medical dialysis trips only after 12 p.m.

Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said crews salted roads Thursday until temperatures warmed, adding that crews couldn't plow until later in the morning around 9 a.m.

Over 60 employees worked throughout the night to monitor roadways.

"The salt helps plenty," Dunigan said. "What you can't do overnight when the temperatures fall so low is plow. You can't cut through a solid sheet of ice to get to pavement."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Jason Dunigan, Wake County DOT Maintenance Engineer, said he was working with rotating crews.

"These guys that are here now will go home tonight at 8 p.m.," Dunigan said. "I have a crew coming in at 7. And these 30 contract trucks will be out here tonight. They are going to be salting because the temperatures are going to be too cold to push."

Big Weather said melted snow may freeze Thursday night creating the same dangerous conditions Friday morning.

But it's not just driving area residents should be worried about, it's also walking on slick sidewalks.

EMBED More News Videos

Walking on snowy roads

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertrafficweathersnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How Wake County Schools decides to close
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Johnston County
When will we thaw out?
Drivers urged to stay off roads after wreck closes I-85 North
More Weather
Top Stories
When will we thaw out?
How Wake County Schools decides to close
Raleigh's 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant opens downtown
More than 2,000 crashes reported during NC snow storm
Video: Animals at North Carolina Zoo enjoy snow day
Raleigh makes top 20 cut for Amazon HQ2
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Johnston County
10 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 42 this season
Show More
Video: Durham police officer joins in snowball fight
Drivers urged to stay off roads after wreck closes I-85 North
Big sister's music teaches toddler with Down syndrome to talk
Durham officer rescues 2 women from car in icy creek
Roxboro woman stuck in ditch touched by strangers' help
More News
Top Video
Video: Animals at North Carolina Zoo enjoy snow day
Video: Durham police officer joins in snowball fight
Roxboro woman stuck in ditch touched by strangers' help
When will we thaw out?
More Video