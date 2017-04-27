ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium

WEATHER

ZEBULON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 was proud to take part in the First Alert Weather Education Day with the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium Thursday.

The entire ABC11 weather team was there along with Chopper 11 HD to watch the Mudcats play and talk to students about weather safety.

The minor league team that's affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers even let us throw out the first pitch!

