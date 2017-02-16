High pressure will promote cool weather today with more sunshine and high temperatures in the low 50s. It will be breezy too with gusts up to 30 mph.After a chilly start tomorrow, with temperatures near freezing, readings will rebound with highs in the low 60s.It will be even warmer on Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.A weak weather system moving in from the southwest will bring a little wet weather Saturday night, but it should move away for increasing sunshine and a warm westerly breeze on Sunday with high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.The unseasonably warm weather carries over into early next week with the next chance for rain holding off until the latter part of next week.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather