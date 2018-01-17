  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Snowstorm Winding Down

The winter storm which dropped a whopping 8-12" of snow on parts of the Triangle and areas to the north is finally winding down. Officially, about 6" of snow fell at RDU, but 8 inches fell in downtown Durham, with 10-12" from parts of Northern Durham county to Orange and Person counties. That's a big snow for even places like Chicago or Minneapolis! Lighter amounts of snow--2'4"--fell to the south and east of the Triangle.

Skies will clear overnight, with lows of 10-19 across the region, so roadways will remain slick. But we'll see lots of sunshine tomorrow and the melting will begin, at least for some. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. And an even bigger warm up is on the way for the latter part of the week, when temperatures will soar into the 50s and low 60s!

So if you like snow, enjoy it, it'll be gone by the weekend, at least in most spots!

Have a nice Thursday, stay safe!

Chris
