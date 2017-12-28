WEATHER

Big Weather says Triangle won't likely see snow this week

For those hoping to see snow this week, Big Weather says it probably won't happen.

Throughout the week, he's been watching for chances of frozen precipitation on Friday.

However, he says lately computer models have shifted and that the storm will likely stay south.

Just as a precaution, crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) began treating bridges and overpasses with brine in Wake County Tuesday afternoon in case parts of the Carolinas have winter precipitation this week.

READ MORE: Triangle braces for bone-chilling temperatures

While the area will see sunshine Thursday, temperatures will barely pass freezing.

Conditions are expected to remain low into the evening, as readings are projected in the teens.

Because of the cold temperatures, shelters all over the Triangle have issued a white flag warning.

The Salvation Army in Fayetteville will be housing more than 30 men, with women going to the Hope Center.

But this bone-chilling cold isn't expected to stay long as temperatures are expected to reach the 40s on Friday.

