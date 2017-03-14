The large storm that brought central North Carolina some rain last night and this morning has moved to the northeast, away from the region. This storm is causing a major snow storm for much of the northeastern U.S. A large counter-clockwise flow around the storm produced strong gusty winds wind over central North Carolina with gusts past 30 mph. These strong winds will subside tonight, but there will be a brisk northwest breeze tomorrow.Arctic air will move into central North Carolina tonight and tomorrow as a large surface high pressure area, currently in the Plains States, moves east. This will cause temperatures to plunge down into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight. Wind chills tomorrow morning will drop to 10-15--dress warmly! Despite sunshine, temperatures tomorrow will be no higher than the lower 40s. That's about 20 degrees below normal for mid-March. After another hard freeze tomorrow night, Thursday will be another cold day but not quite as cold as Wednesday, readings will not rise far from 50 F.High pressure will gradually move east of the Carolinas and Virginia Thursday night and Friday and surface winds will turn more out of the south. This will bring a noticeably warmer flow of air and readings on Friday will top out close to 60.A storm moving into British Columbia tomorrow and tomorrow night will move gradually to the east. This system will redevelop in the lee of the northern Rockies and move east southeast across the Plains States Thursday night then through the Great Lakes on Friday. A trailing cold front from this system will move in from the west, bringing chances for showers late Friday night and Saturday.In the wake of that cold front, dry, stable air will move in from the west, helping lead to cooler weather on Sunday. High pressure at the center of this cooler air will move off to the east of the Carolinas during early next week and a day-to-day warmup will occur Monday into Tuesday.A storm and cold front, due to move into the Pacific Northwest later Friday and Friday night, will move eastward. The cold front will move south and east into the mid-Atlantic States on Tuesday and move north to south through central North Carolina late Tuesday and Tuesday night of next week with the chance for showers.Have a great evening, stay warm!Chris