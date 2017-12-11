BRRR! More cold air on the way

  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Today will feature lots of bright sunshine and, after the cold weekend, temperatures across our region will recover to at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit in most places this afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring us some cloudiness at times tonight and tomorrow, and a noticeable breeze tomorrow, but the air will remain too dry for any precipitation as the front moves through during the day tomorrow.

The front will be able to pull in noticeably colder air behind it and as a result Wednesday will be the coldest day of this week with daytime temperatures no higher than the 30s in much of the area.

High pressure will provide lots of sunshine Wednesday through Saturday with readings recovering back into the 50s on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

A weak system may bring us a little rain on Sunday, but it's a long ways off and subject to change.

Have a good week!

Bigweather

