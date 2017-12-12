  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight
WEATHER

GET READY FOR THE COLD! Below freezing wind chills tonight, Wednesday

We may see wind chills in the teens Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

Get ready for the cold! The coldest wind chills of the season are moving in tonight and Wednesday.

ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann says a cold front crossing the Piedmont today will usher in the lower temperatures.



Single digit wind chills are possible near the Virginia state line, meanwhile, the rest of the area will see numbers in the teens.

Here's a handy link to a windchill calculator from the NWS:



Wednesday will be a cold day despite a good deal of sunshine; temperatures will rise to 40.

With the drop in temperature, local shelters are scrambling to prepare for an influx of people looking to stay warm.

That wind chill can be brutal for children walking to the bus stop or waiting for the school bus.

It's best to let them wait in the car for their bus to arrive. Carolina Kids Pediatrics has more information on how to keep your kids safe in the cold.

Keeping kids warm during winter wind chills



Over the weekend, the Durham Rescue Mission took in more than 430 people during Operation Warm Shelter.

Operation Warm Shelter at Durham Rescue Mission



They said they expect at least that many Tuesday night when temperatures dip.

They still have extra bedding ready for those who decide to seek a warm place to sleep.

Organizers of the effort to help people get inside when it's frigid on the streets say they know some in the homeless community prefer living outdoors.

That's why they hope speaking with those at risk of harm from the cold where they feel most comfortable will accept the offer of assistance.
