Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Here's your hour-by-hour forecast

After a cold start, Thanksgiving will stay chilly!

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says our seasonal average for Thursday is 61 degrees, but many place will struggle to get out of the 40s!

RELATED: HOLIDAY TRAVEL RUSH: Long lines at RDU, wet roads

If you are doing some Black Friday shopping, you'll need the big coat to start, with temps around freezing. Hey, at least it's dry!!!

Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures rising from 30 to start the morning to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon.

It will stay dry on Saturday with sunshine as a storm stays to the east. Temperatures will reach the low 60s. The front that will help keep the storm to the east on Saturday will cool us down again Sunday with highs in the low 50s despite sunshine.

The coldest air from this next air mass will arrive Sunday night and Monday, leading to readings down into the 20s Sunday night and daytime highs on Monday again around 50, again despite sunshine.

"High pressure remains in control over the weather across central North Carolina through Tuesday of next week," Schwenneker said. "The high will move to the east, and a warmer flow of air will send readings into the 60s Wednesday of next week."

If you are traveling, stay safe!

