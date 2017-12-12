  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight
WEATHER

GET READY FOR THE COLD! Single digit wind chills tonight, Wednesday

GET READY FOR THE COLD! Single digit wind chills tonight, Wednesday

Get ready for the cold! The coldest wind chills of the season are moving in tonight and Wednesday.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says a cold front crossing the Piedmont today will usher in the lower temperatures.


"It will get quite cold with some areas north and west of the Triangle dipping into the teens, the coldest night so far this season," he said. "Factor the wind in to the cold air, and wind chills overnight will be in the single digits."

Here's a handy link to a windchill calculator from the NWS:



Wednesday will be a cold day despite a good deal of sunshine; temperatures will rise to 40.

With the drop in temperature, local shelters are scrambling to prepare for an influx of people looking to stay warm.

Over the weekend, the Durham Rescue Mission took in more than 430 people during Operation Warm Shelter.

Operation Warm Shelter at Durham Rescue Mission



They said they expect at least that many Tuesday night when temperatures dip.

They still have extra bedding ready for those who decide to seek a warm place to sleep.

Organizers of the effort to help people get inside when it's frigid on the streets say they know some in the homeless community prefer living outdoors.

That's why they hope speaking with those at risk of harm from the cold where they feel most comfortable will accept the offer of assistance.
