Here's a check on one of our models. Tomorrow morning we will see #windchills in the teens. Wind gusts could push them down into the single digits. #brrr #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WrKVtj6vRa — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 12, 2017

Tonight we could see windchills in the single digits. Here's a #windchill chart or you can always use the calculator from @NWSWPC here: https://t.co/mPL84QiTcH pic.twitter.com/ZQVXPEaHT1 — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) December 12, 2017

Get ready for the cold! The coldest wind chills of the season are moving in tonight and Wednesday.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says a cold front crossing the Piedmont today will usher in the lower temperatures."It will get quite cold with some areas north and west of the Triangle dipping into the teens, the coldest night so far this season," he said. "Factor the wind in to the cold air, and wind chills overnight will be in the single digits."Wednesday will be a cold day despite a good deal of sunshine; temperatures will rise to 40.With the drop in temperature, local shelters are scrambling to prepare for an influx of people looking to stay warm.Over the weekend, the Durham Rescue Mission took in more than 430 people during Operation Warm Shelter.They said they expect at least that many Tuesday night when temperatures dip.They still have extra bedding ready for those who decide to seek a warm place to sleep.Organizers of the effort to help people get inside when it's frigid on the streets say they know some in the homeless community prefer living outdoors.That's why they hope speaking with those at risk of harm from the cold where they feel most comfortable will accept the offer of assistance.