  • The remainder of General Hospital will air tonight after Nightline at approximately 1:07 a.m.
ACCUWEATHER

Can you clean up a lava flow? It's possible (but not easy)

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleaning up a lava flow is possible, but it's not easy. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Can you clean up a lava flow after it cools? It's technically possible but difficult, according to AccuWeather.

It can take months or even years for lava flows to completely harden, and they're normally piled up very high when that finally happens. Cleaning the flows up would require the use of heavy equipment, and that process often takes a long time.

Not to mention, the work can be completely ruined by a new lava flow.

More often than not, people who know they live near an active volcano just find it easier to just adapt and rebuild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanosevere weatheraccuweatheru.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
More accuweather
WEATHER
Rain Chances Through the Weekend
Hawaii volcano prompts 'ring of fire' fears for West Coast
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
More Weather
Top Stories
Head of Montessori School of Raleigh arrested for aiding and abetting in sex abuse case
How does North Carolina's Education Lottery work?
Orange County commissioners approve new flag ordinance
Fayetteville teacher suspended after alleged attack on student
Complete coverage: Teachers rally in Raleigh
Apple considers the Triangle as location for new project
Suspect named in Fayetteville shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Meet the man whose blood plasma saved millions of babies
Show More
8-year-old girl dies in Clayton crash; father, sister injured
Same-day grocery delivery: ABC 11 tries out three services
Are you a woman in your 40s? Here's what you need to know about your health
10 kids were choked, shot with crossbow, waterboarded
Programming Alert: General Hospital to air in late night
More News