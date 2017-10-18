WEATHER

Cary preparing for winter weather

Cary preparing for winter weather (WTVD)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As temperatures start to lower, the town of Cary is preparing for winter weather with its annual Snow Rodeo.

Employees will train on best winter weather practices, including vehicle safety and chainsaw safety, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

You might see snow plows on the road between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., as drivers freshen up on the equipment and routes.



Brine trucks were recalibrated and tested last week. Instead of brine, drivers sprayed water on the roads to test the equipment.

When Cary does get snow, the town has 54 plows, 23 spreaders, 900 tons of salt and 2,500 tons of salt/sand mix in its inventory.

For more information on winter weather, visit readywake.com
