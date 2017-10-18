Cary preparing for winter weather

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --As temperatures start to lower, the town of Cary is preparing for winter weather with its annual Snow Rodeo.
Employees will train on best winter weather practices, including vehicle safety and chainsaw safety, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday.
You might see snow plows on the road between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., as drivers freshen up on the equipment and routes.
A small crew from Cary’s public works department getting a quick overview of how their new snow plow works ahead of winter weather. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/86Qowy9oNI— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) October 18, 2017
Brine trucks were recalibrated and tested last week. Instead of brine, drivers sprayed water on the roads to test the equipment.
When Cary does get snow, the town has 54 plows, 23 spreaders, 900 tons of salt and 2,500 tons of salt/sand mix in its inventory.
For more information on winter weather, visit readywake.com