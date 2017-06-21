A dying frontal boundary brought showers last night as a weak upper-level system moved by. That weak feature moved off to the east and for the most part the day turned out quiet with lots of clouds.However, the air will warm into the lower 80s and the passage of another weak upper-level disturbance will bring a shower or thunderstorm to a few select spots this evening. Once the sun sets the atmosphere, it will become more stable and any stray activity will die out. The night will turn out partly to mostly cloudy.As high pressure builds in from the east that weak frontal boundary will finally fall apart and there will be no more focus for spotty shower and thunderstorm development like we have seen the past 24 hours. But with a warm and humid air mass in place, a few scattered showers or a storm will be possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.A combination of an upper-level system forming over the Great Lakes and indirect moisture from Tropical Storm Cindy will lead to a more unsettled weather pattern for Friday and through the upcoming weekend.A weak front will move in from the north Friday night and Saturday and this will bring some hit and miss showers and thunderstorms to Central North Carolina late Friday mostly to the north and then just about anywhere on Saturday. This front will stall just east and south of central North Carolina Saturday night and Sunday. It might still be close enough to bring a stray shower or thunderstorm on Sunday.Next week looks awesome as cool high pressure builds in. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the low and mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. And the humidity will be low as well!Have a great evening,Chris