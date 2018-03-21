Click here for government, business, and church closings and delays.
If you would like to register your school, daycare, church or business with our Eyewitness News Closing Center, please email closingcenter@abc11mail.com with ALL of the following information:
- Organization name
- Type of organization (daycare, private school, church, etc)
- Contact person
- Main phone
- Street address
- City, state, zip
- Home or cell phone of contact person
- Email address
Frequently asked questions
What is the phone number to call?
919-667-9883 (WTVD)
This is an automated system, put in your code and press #. It will give you options, if none of the options fit what you need you can press 0 at anytime, leave a voice mail and we'll enter your information manually.
Can I e-mail or fax you a closing?
NO
To prevent unauthorized people from closing a school or business we only accept closings through the phone system.
Can I get a code?
YES.
Please email closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Some one will contact you with your closing code and the procedure to follow in the event of severe weather.
I can't find my code, or I left my code at work, can you give it to me?
NO
To maintain the security of our closing system we require the authorized person to have the closing code. Please keep a copy of your code and instructions at home.
Do I need a password?
NO
The closing code is your password. Many times people will call in and say their password is "snowball", "snowflake" or "blizzard." These are old passwords from an old system and we no longer use those passwords.
After you register, someone from WTVD will call you to explain how the closings sytem works. Registration is a one-time only process. Once you register, you don't have to do it again. (NOTE: Your organization will only be live once you are confirmed by an ABC representative via the phone)