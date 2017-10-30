WEATHER

Chilly Monday, but will it warm up for Halloween?

A strong area of high pressure will bring us wall-to-wall bright sunshine today.

After a chilly start, the sun will help temperatures climb to near 60 this afternoon.

Tonight will be another clear, cold night with readings falling back into the 30s in most places outside urban areas.

A southwesterly flow of air, around the back of the departing high pressure area, will bring warmer air back into Central North Carolina tomorrow. That will boost Tuesday afternoon readings nearly back to 70 degrees.

Our warming trend will continue. We start the month November with temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

A weak front will bring some cloudiness Wednesday through Friday, but no significant rainfall is likely.

The weekend weather will remain relatively warm with a more cloud cover. The best chance of a shower this week will be on Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great Monday!

Bigweather

