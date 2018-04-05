WEATHER

Cooler Today but Sunny

High pressure will build overhead today promoting sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Temps will be running 10 degrees below average for early April. As the surface high continues to build east tonight into tomorrow, the clockwise flow will shift the winds back out of the south-southwest. Temps will warm back into the lower 70s. The next cold front will approach from the northwest later Friday night into Saturday. The front will move through Saturday with a wave of low pressure along the front moving east to our south. Timing is still going to be difficult and temps, naturally, are highly dependent.
It will be a mild night Friday night ahead of the front. But once the front moves through temperatures will fall and we will have them falling into the 40s at some point for the afternoon. There will be some rain and perhaps with thunder from an elevated thunderstorm. With the slightly slower solution, precipitation type is now in question for Saturday evening. Boundary layers are always a bear early April, especially this far south, but there is no question that this is a cold airmass in the wake of the front. We might be safer covering for some sleet and wet snow to mix in

as the precipitation ends in our northern counties
Early gardeners will have to be mindful with temps at or below freezing Saturday night. Sunday brings a cold day for this time of year with clouds and sunshine. Monday we have also had big differences between the GFS and Euro with how much precipitation there will be. The GFS has been wetter while the Euro is not quite as wet. There will be some rain it just whether it will be light or perhaps a period of moderately heavy rain. Then things are really out of phase Tuesday with the GFS taking the trough to the east with a dry day while the European has a stronger trough hanging back much farther west with a secondary disturbance coming down from the northwest later in the day. We will have a shower in the forecast and more clouds than sun taking at least some of the European into account.

Have a great day!

Steve Stewart

