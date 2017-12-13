Temperatures starting out early this morning in the 20s across Central North Carolina. Those temperatures are some of the coldest of the season thus far and could be the coldest we have seen since that big Arctic outbreak during Jan. 7 through Jan. 10 to start this year.Temperatures will have a hard time rising any higher than the lower 40s along with a gusty breeze adding to the chill. It will be a dry, cold air mass though with plenty of sunshine.A low pressure area will move southeast into the Ohio Valley today then move along or near the Mason-Dixon Line tonight. The trailing cold front will move through Central North Carolina tomorrow morning.Milder temperatures ahead of this front will take readings into the lower 50s. The front will lack enough moisture for any rain, and there will still be more sunshine than clouds tomorrow. Another surge of cooler,and very dry, air will follow tomorrow night and Friday.A quick-moving upper-level system swinging through the Carolinas on Friday will bring some clouds.High pressure building in over the Deep South during Friday night and Saturday will help bring dry stable weather to the region. This high will move off the southeastern U.S.coast Saturday night.An area of low pressure forming over the Texas Panhandle during Saturday will track east-northeast with a southward-trailing cold front. This system will move into the eastern U.S. Sunday night.Ahead of this system, upper-level winds will turn more out of the southwest and this will help bring more clouds over the region.The cold front will bring thickening clouds and the chance for a few showers across Central North Carolina Sunday night into Monday. This system will move to the east of North Carolina later Monday and Monday night, and dry weather will follow.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather