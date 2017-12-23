Get ready for a warm and breezy day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s with gusty southwest winds. It should stay dry through much of the day, but by late afternoon there could be a few showers around. The showers will be caused by a cold front that will move slowly across the state tonight.That front is going to put an end to our mild weather for quite awhile. Today will likely be the warmest day for a long time as colder than normal weather is in store for the end of the year and the start of 2018.Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low and mid 50s. And by Christmas Day, even cooler air will keep our highs in the 40s.No White Christmas for us, but the North Carolina mountains may see a dusting in some of the higher elevations. Dry and chilly weather will the rule through much of next week as a northwest flow aloft keeps the Canadian air pouring in.Have a great weekend!Brittany Bel