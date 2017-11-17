WEATHER

Great Parade Weather!

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Look for a clear and cold night ahead with lows in the low and mid 30s. Tomorrow is a big day for ABC 11--the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh kicks off at 9:30 in the morning, and the weather looks nearly perfect!

Here's a look at hourly temperatures:

8 AM 41
9:30 AM Parade Kickoff 44
11 AM 57
Noon 60

So it'll be chilly to start and then a rapid warm up through the morning, Skies will be partly to mostly sunny as well. The winds will start to kick up a bit during the morning, so that will make it feel a bit cooler.

A cold front will approach the region tomorrow night and spread a few showers into the region after midnight tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side unfortunately, less than one quarter of an inch. The rain will move out before sunrise, and lead to a sunny but cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Right now, much of Thanksgiving week looks dry with temperatures on the cool side.

Have a great weekend!
Chris

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Weather looks great for the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
What does La Niña mean for North Carolina?
Leonid meteor shower peaks Friday and Saturday
More Weather
Top Stories
2017 ABC11 Together Food Drive
Weather looks great for the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Police increase security for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Watch the Raleigh Christmas Parade and enter our sweepstakes!
New data on opioids suggests good news for Wake County
Durham police: Teen robbers shot during home invasion
NC massage parlor owner arrested in human trafficking case
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
Show More
Sex assaults reported to Fort Bragg increase 28 percent
Man who hit cyclists in Cary pleads guilty
Police investigate body found outside Fayetteville home
Pringles recreates Thanksgiving Dinner new chip flavors
NC man accused of kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Christmas Parade spotlight: Slice Pie Company
Sittin' with Santa: Santa talks Christmas parade preps
Police increase security for Raleigh Christmas Parade
NC massage parlor owner arrested in human trafficking case
More Video