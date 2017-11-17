Look for a clear and cold night ahead with lows in the low and mid 30s. Tomorrow is a big day for ABC 11--the ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh kicks off at 9:30 in the morning, and the weather looks nearly perfect!Here's a look at hourly temperatures:8 AM 419:30 AM Parade Kickoff 4411 AM 57Noon 60So it'll be chilly to start and then a rapid warm up through the morning, Skies will be partly to mostly sunny as well. The winds will start to kick up a bit during the morning, so that will make it feel a bit cooler.A cold front will approach the region tomorrow night and spread a few showers into the region after midnight tomorrow night. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side unfortunately, less than one quarter of an inch. The rain will move out before sunrise, and lead to a sunny but cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s.Right now, much of Thanksgiving week looks dry with temperatures on the cool side.Have a great weekend!Chris