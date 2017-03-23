WEATHER

Lots of Sunshine

The cold air will keep temperatures today more typical of the middle of February. Despite abundant sunshine, readings in most places will only top out in the low to mid-50s.

High pressure will move to the east tonight and Friday. The southerly flow on the back side of this high will lead to warming Friday.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid-60s Friday afternoon.

More warming is expected Saturday with temperatures in most places rising into the low to middle 70s.

A large storm system coming out of the West will move eastward, and will reach the Appalachians around daybreak Sunday. There's a good chance for a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm during Sunday afternoon.

The front is projected to wash out Sunday night. This means warm, moist air will remain in place over central North Carolina on Monday.
Given plenty of moisture, and high daytime temperatures, we may see a stray shower Monday afternoon.

Another fast-moving storm system will bring an increasing chance for showers during Tuesday of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

