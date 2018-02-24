WEATHER

Rain Chance Tomorrow

High pressure will remain in control tonight and early tomorrow keeping temperatures very warm for the end of February. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s flirting with the record high 82, set in 1930.

The next cold front will approach tomorrow afternoon leading to some showers, but most of the day will be rain-free. The frontal boundary will actually stall out over the state, just to our south. Cooler temperatures will be more noticeable Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will develop along the stalled frontal boundary along the central Gulf coast. As this second batch of moisture is pushed through the Southeast, Monday will end up being quite wet with periods of rain.

That disturbance will be pressed east as another area of high pressure builds into the East. Clouds will begin to clear out Monday night, and Tuesday looks to be quite a nice day with ample sunshine, light winds and temperatures warming into the middle 60s.

A large upper-level storm system moving into California early next week will force the development of a warm front across the southeastern United States Wednesday. This warm front will move northward on Wednesday with some rain later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Then, a cold front associated with that eastward-moving California storm system will bring more rain and perhaps thunderstorms Thursday of next week.

If the pattern remains progressive, dry, cooler weather will follow a week from today.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

