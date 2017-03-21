Areas from RDU to the south soared into the 80s today! Near the Virginia border, it was a bit cooler, but still nice.A cold front and a weak wave of low pressure will move across the region tonight and bring a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. The best chance of rain will be from RDU and especially to the south. Lows will be in the 50s.Once this wave of low pressure moves by the front will move farther to the south and drier air will move in from the north and northwest on Wednesday.High pressure will move eastward and extend its influence over the Virginias and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday. This leads to much lower temperatures for both days and nights. The high brings more sun than clouds on Wednesday, and then a bright and sunny day on Thursday.This large high will move to the east during Friday. This causes surface winds to turn more out of the south leading a warmer flow of air. That sends high temperatures back to the mid-60s on Friday afternoon. It gets warmer on Saturday with most places warming into the low to perhaps middle 70s.Have a great evening,Chris