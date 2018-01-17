Playing on an icy trampoline with four legs is trickier than it looks.
When the family dog saw Texas woman Candice Zakos filming a child jumping on a trampoline, she couldn't help herself. A few seconds after Zakos started filming, the pooch joined the fun.
"Oh my goodness," Zakos can be heard saying as she climbed on.
The dog had trouble getting her footing on the slippery surface, though. Her frenzied run around the trampoline gave Zakos the giggles.
"Well our dog loves this ice!" she wrote.
Zakos said she lives in Porter, just outside of Houston.
'Our dog loves this ice' Texas pooch slips around on trampoline
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories