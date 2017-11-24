WEATHER

Warmer Weekend Ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

The storm that sent some high clouds our way yesterday is taking a track pretty far to our southeast in the Atlantic. This is thanks to high pressure that will be centered to our north.

So, today will be another dry day and offers more sunshine with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 50s. Yesterday we only saw 50 for a high.

It will be another nice day tomorrow with sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the middle 60s ahead of a front that will cross the area without any rain.

That front will help keep temperatures from rising beyond the middle 50s Sunday and Monday despite plenty of sunshine.

Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
BUNDLE UP! Cold Thanksgiving and Black Friday
How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower
What does La Niña mean for North Carolina?
Leonid meteor shower peaks Friday and Saturday
More Weather
Top Stories
Tradition, tradition! Triangle shoppers hit the stores
Apex girl injured in home by car released from hospital
Fayetteville family spends Thanksgiving giving back
I-85 north reopens hours after Granville County crash
VIDEO: Shootout at Fayetteville mall started with fight, 3 shot
Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate
Volunteers feed Moore Square's displaced homeless
Body found on Durham Freeway after possible hit-and-run
Show More
More than $200,000 raised for homeless man who gave last $20 to stranger
Trump tweets 'Happy Thanksgiving,' presents his report card
1-year-old NC boy found OK following alleged abduction
Girl squeezes mom's hand to say 'I love you' after brain aneurysm
Garner thief steals charity money in overnight crime spree
More News
Top Video
Tradition, tradition! Triangle shoppers hit the stores
Fayetteville family spends Thanksgiving giving back
Apex girl injured in home by car released from hospital
Raleigh Rescue Mission takes Thanksgiving to less fortunate
More Video