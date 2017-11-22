WEATHER

Cooler Thanksgiving

A cooler air mass will settle into central North Carolina tonight and Thanksgiving Day. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the low and mid 30s. Skies on Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the low and mid 50s. It'll be a nice day to enjoy family, friends, and turkey! IAnother cold night tomorrow with lows in the lower 30s.

Shoppers heading out early Friday will encounter clear skies but cold temperatures in the 30s. The dry weather will continue into the day , with lots sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Winds will become a little more southerly on Saturday, and temperatures will rise into the low and mid 60s. Another dry cold front moves through Saturday night, and more cool dry air settles into the region on Sunday, with highs back in the 50s. But the weather looks great for travelers for the weekend!

Have a great Thanksgiving!
Chris
