The weather pattern remains the same into Saturday, unsettled and humid with a shower and thunderstorm occurring at anytime. Lows tonight will be in mid 60s to near 70, with highs tomorrow and Saturday near 80.The combination of a western Atlantic ridge and an upper-level trough to the west is bringing abundant very moist air north from the Tropics. This abundant moisture will be turned into showers and thunderstorms with the greatest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Any shower or thunderstorm will bring the good chance of heavy downpours that could cause some localized flooding.Sunday through Tuesday, the western Atlantic ridge will move west some and the upper-level trough will weaken and move northeast. It will continue to be humid with a lot of moisture throughout the entire depth of atmosphere. But we are likely to see some sunshine through the clouds each day. And with the high pressure building in from the east, the coverage of showers and storms will go down in the afternoon. It'll still be wet in spots, but more of us will stay dry than get wet on Sunday and Monday as well.Have a great evening,Chris