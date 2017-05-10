WEATHER

Early morning rains cause storm damage

In northern Durham County around 3:30 a.m., a tree came crashing down along US-501 near Quail Roost Road, blocking the street.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As storms moved through the area overnight, the rain soaked roads and downed trees.

In northern Durham County around 3:30 a.m., a tree came crashing down along US-501 near Quail Roost Road, blocking the street.


The wet weather is expected to linger through the morning, but ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says it should dry up around noon.

"It will warm up over yesterday with temperatures flirting with 80 this afternoon in the Triangle and mid 80s possible in the Sandhills," he said. "There will be occasional sunshine. Although most of the day will be rain-free, a few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm."

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain in place Thursday and Friday as the frontal boundary will still be in the area.

"It may begin to shift southward with time. Of these two days, Friday looks to stand the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms or even a period of steadier rain," Schwenneker said.

A shower may linger into Saturday morning, although the trend will be to dry things out over the weekend with temperatures below average for the middle of May.

