Surface ridge holds on through tomorrow for continued clear skies and very pleasant temperatures for this late in October. Saturday will not be much different. The high pressure ridge and surface high move a little farther east and this could allow patchy high clouds to move in at some point. But otherwise its probably a mostly sunny day with continued warm temperatures.Big changes next week and there is some uncertainty that has been thrown into the mix. An upper level low develops over the west-central Gulf Coast Sunday night into Monday from the southern branch of the jet. In the north an intensifying trough begins to amplify in the Midwest with its cold front moving east as well. Monday will certainly have more clouds as a lot of high and some middle clouds are likely in an increasingly moist south-southwest flow. However we now believe any rain would hold off until Monday night or Tuesday. The GFS has been the most consistent model in the pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday. It lifts the southern low northeast out ahead of the cold front bringing rain and a thunderstorm sometime Monday night into Tuesday followed by a cold frontal passage late Tuesday. Following that a progressive upper level trough moves east into the area Wednesday causing a big cool-down but generally dry weather.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart