First Alert Mode: Marginal risk for severe weather today

ABC11 6pm Forecast for June 10 2018 (WTVD)

The conditions we saw throughout the day yesterday have come to an end with the rest of the week remaining unsettled.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.
A cold front that has been draped over Virginia will begin to sag south over North Carolina today.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s ahead of the front.

A front will bring showers and heavy thunderstorms. Some of those could turn severe.
