WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Showers, storms expected throughout the day

It will be an unsettled start to the weekend as tropical moisture continues to be drawn northward.

Showers and thunderstorms will be around throughout the day, but will be most numerous in the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DOPPLER RADAR

Heavy rain with any shower or thunderstorm can produce localized flash flooding.

Much of the activity will taper off during the evening hours.

FULL FORECAST
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding
Cleanup underway a day after powerful storms pound Northeast
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
Hurricane Preparedness Week: How to prepare for a hurricane
More weather
WEATHER
Rain Chances Lower Next Week
ROYAL FORECAST: What the weather will be like for the Royal Wedding
Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding
What to know about different types of lava
More Weather
Top Stories
Former NC bishop blesses marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Texas School Shooting Victims: What we know about 10 killed
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
The royal wedding reception: What guests ate
FULL COVERAGE: Royal Wedding
Texas shooting at Santa Fe High School kills 10, injures 10
Hawaii officials airlift 4 residents after lava crosses road
Triangle students mobilize for solutions to school shootings
Show More
Doctor who slipped abortion drug into girlfriend's tea sentenced to 3 years in prison
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after high school graduation
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Former North Carolina bishop to give homily at Royal Wedding
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
More News