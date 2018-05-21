Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh

“I don’t normally like going fishing when I tow cars!” — Tow truck drivers to the rescue after the floods near Crabtree Valley Mall. It’s too late for many of them. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ng3pxD7ajp — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) May 22, 2018

2100 block of Hillock Drive



Farley Drive and Millbrook Rd.



Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest



I-440 westbound and Wake Forest Rd



Harps Mill and Haymarket



Harps Mill and Plateau Ln



Six Forks and Longstreet Dr.



W Millbrook and Six Forks

Heavy rain caused much flooding around Raleigh Monday evening, resulting in multiple road closures.Newton Road near Six Forks Road became impassable after a hole developed in the street. Police closed down the road indefinitely.The washout caused a water-main break, which resulted in nearby residents being left without running water.Portions of Glenwood Avenue were closed as the rain thrashed the area.Crews responded to a vehicle underwater near Crabtree Valley Mall.Crabtree Valley Mall officials told ABC11 that there was flooding on the front side of the mall and too much water in the parking deck on the front side.Officials said it was not a creek-related issue.Several vehicles were submerged in the parking lot and deck near the Sears.No injuries were reported.Mall officials said there is no water inside the mall itself.Raleigh officials have also closed the intersection at Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road.An ABC11 crew at the scene said Crabtree Creek has overflowed where it parallels North Hills Drive.North Hills Drive has since reopened.Other areas where roads were closed include: