Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh

Raw video: Cars drive through waterlogged Raleigh streets. (WTVD)

Flash flooding causes road closures, water rescues around Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Heavy rain caused much flooding around Raleigh Monday evening, resulting in multiple road closures.

Newton Road near Six Forks Road became impassable after a hole developed in the street. Police closed down the road indefinitely.

The washout caused a water-main break, which resulted in nearby residents being left without running water.

Portions of Glenwood Avenue were closed as the rain thrashed the area.



Crews responded to a vehicle underwater near Crabtree Valley Mall.

Crabtree Valley Mall officials told ABC11 that there was flooding on the front side of the mall and too much water in the parking deck on the front side.

Officials said it was not a creek-related issue.



Several vehicles were submerged in the parking lot and deck near the Sears.

No injuries were reported.

Mall officials said there is no water inside the mall itself.



Raleigh officials have also closed the intersection at Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said Crabtree Creek has overflowed where it parallels North Hills Drive.



North Hills Drive has since reopened.

Other areas where roads were closed include:
  • 2100 block of Hillock Drive

  • Farley Drive and Millbrook Rd.

  • Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest

  • I-440 westbound and Wake Forest Rd

  • Harps Mill and Haymarket

  • Harps Mill and Plateau Ln

  • Six Forks and Longstreet Dr.

  • W Millbrook and Six Forks
