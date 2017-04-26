  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Flooding still major concern in some NC areas

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Roads affected by flooding continue to plague the Triangle. Officials say low-lying areas already flooded will remain covered, and some schools have decided to close or open late Thursday,



Edgecombe County Public Schools are closed Thursday for all students and staff. Johnston County Public Schools will have a 1-hour delay.

Town officials in Smithfield said the Neuse River is expected to crest Wednesday afternoon at 24.5 feet. During Hurricane Matthew, it crested at 29 feet. There are still widespread road closures as water covers many areas.

In Clayton, the Neuse River crested overnight around 19', bringing it to "major" flood stage.

Steve Brown has owned his store Brown's Clock Shop on Wake Forst Road for 26 years and has marked down every significant flood. He said this most recent storm rivals major hurricanes and tropical storms. The water rose enough to ruin some of his inventory.

"A few things got a bit of damage but we'll be alright," Brown said.

Julia Champion of Raleigh was evacuated on Tuesday. She said she is ready to put the images of this storm behind her.

"I've never seen anything like that before in my life," Champion said. "I mean, I've seen it on TV, but to be here...no. It was frightening."


