Flooding still major concern in some NC areas

HAPPENING NOW Raleigh PD have just reopened Wake Forest Rd. It's been closed since 8 o'clock yesterday morning b/c of flash flooding #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/E1UVJJM2OU — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 26, 2017

Families still rebuilding from #HurricaneMatthew in Smithfield are now watching as flood waters inch closer to their homes. #ABC11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/RqN7E96BfM — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) April 26, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1916301" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone video shows flooding in Raleigh.

Roads affected by flooding continue to plague the Triangle. Officials say low-lying areas already flooded will remain covered, and some schools have decided to close or open late Thursday,Edgecombe County Public Schools are closed Thursday for all students and staff. Johnston County Public Schools will have a 1-hour delay.Town officials in Smithfield said the Neuse River is expected to crest Wednesday afternoon at 24.5 feet. During Hurricane Matthew, it crested at 29 feet. There are still widespread road closures as water covers many areas.In Clayton, the Neuse River crested overnight around 19', bringing it to "major" flood stage.Steve Brown has owned his store Brown's Clock Shop on Wake Forst Road for 26 years and has marked down every significant flood. He said this most recent storm rivals major hurricanes and tropical storms. The water rose enough to ruin some of his inventory."A few things got a bit of damage but we'll be alright," Brown said.Julia Champion of Raleigh was evacuated on Tuesday. She said she is ready to put the images of this storm behind her."I've never seen anything like that before in my life," Champion said. "I mean, I've seen it on TV, but to be here...no. It was frightening."