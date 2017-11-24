Freezing Black Friday, but warmer temps are coming!

Headed out for some #BlackFriday2017 shopping? It's a cold start, but we end up 5-10° warmer today. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/j7gcjMp15h — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) November 24, 2017

The storm that sent some high clouds our way yesterday is taking a track pretty far to our southeast in the Atlantic. This is thanks to high pressure that will be centered to our north.So, today will be another dry day and offers more sunshine with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 50s. Yesterday we only saw 50 for a high.It will be another nice day tomorrow with sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the middle 60s ahead of a front that will cross the area without any rain.That front will help keep temperatures from rising beyond the middle 50s Sunday and Monday despite plenty of sunshine.Our next chance for rain doesn't arrive until Thursday of next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather