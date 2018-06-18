WEATHER

Hot & Humid

As a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the forecast for today.

It will be another hot and humid afternoon as highs will climb into the 90s, heat indices will be between 100-108. With the high pressure and warm air, we will see some poor air quality around. It is a Code Orange Day.


A few spotty storms are possible this afternoon, but they will be few, and far between.
Tuesday will be another hot day with highs climbing into the middle and even upper 90s with humidity remaining quite high and the Heat Index in the triple digits.

By Wednesday, a cold front coming in from the north will help to bring some more widespread afternoon thunderstorms to the area, but temperatures will remain on the high side of things as the front stays north of the area.

It will be a bit cooler for the end of the week with increased cloudiness and a threat for a shower or thunderstorm around.

Have a great week and stay cool!

Bigweather

