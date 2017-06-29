WEATHER

More Sunshine & Warmer Temps

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

A nice day today with sunshine and a few clouds. Readings will rise into the upper 80s today which is right near average for this time of year.

Moisture will increase, along with clouds, tomorrow with a system along the Gulf Coast sending some moisture northeastward. We will notice a rise in humidity, but the thicker clouds will keep temperatures in the middle 80s. It does look like the moisture will be deep enough to bring a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to the Triangle tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night.

The shower and thunderstorm opportunity will continue on Saturday with clouds and breaks of sunshine and temperatures rising back into the upper 80s. An approaching front will help squeeze out some higher heat Sunday, though the front could help trigger a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Monday, and the Fourth of July, will be mostly rain-free with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Just a few spots could have a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening each day.

Have a great Thursday!

Bigweather

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Watch workers move a 100-foot tree to new location
People rescue woman from drowning during Hurricane
Total solar eclipse to sweep US for 1st time in 99 years
More Weather
Top Stories
North Carolina General Assembly approves 'brunch bill'
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Driver, pregnant passenger rescued from submerged car
FBI, RPD helping in search of missing RDU worker
Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary
Lawmakers override Cooper's budget veto
North Carolina's child welfare system getting overhaul
Show More
Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Lucky ducks! NC firefighters save ducklings in drain
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten, shamed
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman charged after hitting thief with SUV
Mom praises disabled daughter's bus driver
Campus safety a top priority for new NCCU chancellor
Governor Cooper announces new Hurricane Matthew relief
More Video