A nice day today with sunshine and a few clouds. Readings will rise into the upper 80s today which is right near average for this time of year.Moisture will increase, along with clouds, tomorrow with a system along the Gulf Coast sending some moisture northeastward. We will notice a rise in humidity, but the thicker clouds will keep temperatures in the middle 80s. It does look like the moisture will be deep enough to bring a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm to the Triangle tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night.The shower and thunderstorm opportunity will continue on Saturday with clouds and breaks of sunshine and temperatures rising back into the upper 80s. An approaching front will help squeeze out some higher heat Sunday, though the front could help trigger a thunderstorm in the afternoon.Monday, and the Fourth of July, will be mostly rain-free with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Just a few spots could have a pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening each day.Have a great Thursday!Bigweather