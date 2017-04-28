CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --Local nature trails are either closed or a muddy mess after this week's flooding, prompting state officials to close some parks until the water recedes.
State officials are recommending park visitors check with each park to see which ones are closed.
CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT WHICH PARKS ARE CLOSED
There are several closures at Jordan Lake State Recreation Area. Parker's Creek and Vista Point areas are closed due to flooding, as is the boat ramp at Ebenezer.
State officials are asking park visitors to use caution when using the boat ramps as the water is high and there may be underwater obstructions.
Park officials are evaluating the water levels daily and will post all closures on the website as needed.
Watch Ed Crump's live report at 4 p.m. for more on park closures.
Report a Typo