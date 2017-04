How much rain did the Triangle see?

Water receding considerably on Wake Forest Rd. It once reached where police car is parked. Hanna Imports is now returning cars to lot #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QFstD1ABRu — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2017

For the past 24 hours, rain has been pouring out of the sky, covering most of the Triangle in inches of rain.The rain has made driving slightly dangerous, causing dozens of accidents, and it has even made everyday activities such as walking your dog rather unpleasant.But just how much rain has fallen over the last day?Here are the top 10 cities in Wake County that received the most rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:North-Northeast Raleigh - 8.73 inchesEast-Northeast Cary - 8.40 inchesNorth-Northwest Raleigh - 8.15 inchesWest-Northwest New Hope - 8.15 inchesNortheast Cary - 7.63 inchesNorth New Hope - 7.61 inchesEast-Southeast Cary - 7.33 inchesSouth-Southwest Raleigh - 7.28 inchesWest-Southwest Knightdale - 7.22 inchesSouthwest Lake Wheeler - 7.20 inchesLakes, ponds, creeks, rivers and other bodies of water in the county have also received a significant amount of rainfall.West Falls Lake 8.73 inchesCrabtree Creek 8.55 inchesRaingage at Crabtree Park 8.17 inchesWalnut Creek at Sunny Brook Drive 6.25 inchesFor a complete list of rainfall totals for the Triangle click here