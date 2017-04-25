How much rain did the Triangle see?

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --For the past 24 hours, rain has been pouring out of the sky, covering most of the Triangle in inches of rain.
The rain has made driving slightly dangerous, causing dozens of accidents, and it has even made everyday activities such as walking your dog rather unpleasant.
But just how much rain has fallen over the last day?
Here are the top 10 cities in Wake County that received the most rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:
North-Northeast Raleigh - 8.73 inches
East-Northeast Cary - 8.40 inches
North-Northwest Raleigh - 8.15 inches
West-Northwest New Hope - 8.15 inches
Northeast Cary - 7.63 inches
North New Hope - 7.61 inches
East-Southeast Cary - 7.33 inches
South-Southwest Raleigh - 7.28 inches
West-Southwest Knightdale - 7.22 inches
Southwest Lake Wheeler - 7.20 inches
Water receding considerably on Wake Forest Rd. It once reached where police car is parked. Hanna Imports is now returning cars to lot #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QFstD1ABRu— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 25, 2017
Lakes, ponds, creeks, rivers and other bodies of water in the county have also received a significant amount of rainfall.
West Falls Lake 8.73 inches
Crabtree Creek 8.55 inches
Raingage at Crabtree Park 8.17 inches
Walnut Creek at Sunny Brook Drive 6.25 inches
