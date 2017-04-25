WEATHER

How much rain did the Triangle see?

Parts of Wake County received more than eight inches of rain

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
For the past 24 hours, rain has been pouring out of the sky, covering most of the Triangle in inches of rain.

The rain has made driving slightly dangerous, causing dozens of accidents, and it has even made everyday activities such as walking your dog rather unpleasant.

But just how much rain has fallen over the last day?

Here are the top 10 cities in Wake County that received the most rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:

North-Northeast Raleigh - 8.73 inches
East-Northeast Cary - 8.40 inches
North-Northwest Raleigh - 8.15 inches
West-Northwest New Hope - 8.15 inches
Northeast Cary - 7.63 inches
North New Hope - 7.61 inches
East-Southeast Cary - 7.33 inches
South-Southwest Raleigh - 7.28 inches
West-Southwest Knightdale - 7.22 inches
Southwest Lake Wheeler - 7.20 inches



Lakes, ponds, creeks, rivers and other bodies of water in the county have also received a significant amount of rainfall.

West Falls Lake 8.73 inches
Crabtree Creek 8.55 inches
Raingage at Crabtree Park 8.17 inches
Walnut Creek at Sunny Brook Drive 6.25 inches

For a complete list of rainfall totals for the Triangle click here.

