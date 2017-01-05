How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid

During a skid, turn your wheels in the same direction that your back end is going.

If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road.First: Alwaysin snow and ice. ABC11's Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker took a skid prevention lesson with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and they didn't allow him to drive above 30 miles per hour. Speed is big when it comes to safe driving in winter weather-- don't panic and slow down.Second: When you start to skidand coast for a little bit. Let up off the gas and don't slam on the brakes.Third: Start. You need to turn your wheels in the same direction your back end is skidding towards. If done quickly enough the car should straighten itself out.Finally:. Look in the direction you want to go, your hands will follow your eyes and you'll end up going where you want to go instead of where you are going.